Daniel Schuler | Long & Foster

By: Daily Record Staff March 16, 2018

Long & Foster agent Daniel Schuler has been named a finalist for Realtor Magazine’s 2018 Class of “30 Under 30.” Schuler, 29, is a Kensington native and holds a bachelor’s degree in architecture from Miami (Ohio) University. Schuler's clients benefit from his architectural training because he can help them visualize improvements they might want to make to ...

