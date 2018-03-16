Quantcast

For some defrauded Corinthian students, only partial loan forgiveness

About 1,900 Md. students who attended Corinthian Colleges eligible for debt cancellation, state AG says

By: Staff and Wire Reports March 16, 2018

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Department of Education has begun notifying some former Corinthian Colleges students that it will forgive only one-half or less of their federal student loans, even though the students were defrauded by the now-defunct schools, The Associated Press has learned. The action is part of Education Secretary Betsy DeVos' push to ease regulations ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo