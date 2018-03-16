Don’t let the bar exam define you

Most of those who will be reading this will understand what I mean when I say that the bar exam is a terrible experience. Those of you still in law school will understand this nightmare soon enough. For those of you who took the exam last, I hope you then enjoyed the sunshine on a beach somewhere, cold drink in hand!

Congratulations – you gave it your best! Try not to dwell on the contents of the exam at this point, or whether or not you did well enough to pass. It’s now in the hands of the divine (or at least in the hands of the bar examiners!). Instead, try and focus on something productive like developing your referral network, reconnecting with friends and colleagues, or finding a good job. Try to do something fun, too — preparing for the bar exam doesn’t make room for a lot of fun so you’re probably due.

Come May, those of you who took the exam will find out whether or not you passed. If you don’t pass, don’t let it define you. I didn’t let it define me when I didn’t pass the first time. In fact, most people won’t even know you didn’t pass the first (or more) time – unless you tell them, or perhaps post it on a blog! Your clients won’t ask, and most employers and your colleagues won’t ask, either.

When I did not pass the first time, I was crushed. All of my summer classes and planning were for naught – I was back at square one and felt devastated. Those feelings lasted for about a week, and then, I picked myself up, dusted off my bar prep materials, and cracked them open again. I was even more determined to pass and I took steps to identify my weaknesses.

What could I do differently? I was brutally honest with myself and it was cathartic. Through lots of hard work and grit, I conquered the

exam on the second attempt. Reading the official letter, having gone through the entire process twice, made the victory that much sweeter.

Once you pass the bar exam, you join the “club.” When I found out I hadn’t joined the club after the first attempt, I was understandably upset. Then, after talking with some of my mentors and friends for support and guidance, I found that there is a tremendous number of people that had to take the exam twice (or more). I was suddenly part of a different club, and I found that I was in good company, too.

