Kimberly Neal | The Children’s Guild

By: Daily Record Staff March 16, 2018

Kimberly Neal, general counsel and grant relations officer for The Children’s Guild, was elected to the board of directors for the Baltimore chapter of the Association of Corporate Counsel. Neal joined The Children’s Guild in 2016 after a career as a business litigator in Maryland and the District of Columbia. She was drawn to the mission ...

