Senate, House preparing different bills on marriage age

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer March 16, 2018

The legislative debate over the minimum age for marriage in Maryland continues as cross-filed bills banning marriage for anyone younger than 18 were both amended in committee before moving forward in their respective chambers. The House Judiciary Committee adopted a favorable report on House Bill 191 with a 17-2 vote Wednesday but amended the bill to ...

