Quantcast

Oaks attorneys debate meaning of ‘official act’ in bribery case

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer March 16, 2018

Attorneys for state Sen. Nathaniel T. Oaks argued Friday for the dismissal of six counts of the indictment against him, claiming his request the Maryland Department of Legislative Services draft a bond bill in the fall of 2016 was not an official act.

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo