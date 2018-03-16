Quantcast

Rockville’s Gude Commerce Center sells for $14.5M

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer March 16, 2018

Real estate investment firm Berkeley Partners purchased the Gude Commerce Center in Rockville for $14.5 million and aims to add more properties in Montgomery County to its portfolio. Andrew Holmberg, a principal at Berkeley Partners, said the 79,642-square-foot industrial property on Gude Commerce Center enticed the firm in large part because of high demand for industrial ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo