Quantcast

DC supports Virginia’s Metro funding plan; focus shifts to Maryland

By: The Washington Post News Service & Syndicate Robert McCartney March 16, 2018

WASHINGTON — A threat to derail a regionwide Metro funding plan dissolved in less than 24 hours as District of Columbia Council Chairman Phil Mendelson said Thursday that he wouldn't let his objections to the deal prevent it from being approved. Mendelson, D, and five other council members sent a letter to Mayor Muriel Bowser, D, late ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo