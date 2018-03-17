Quantcast

Best Week, Worst Week: Judges get a pay hike; state song faces a demotion

By: Daily Record Staff March 17, 2018

Maryland judges will be getting more in the next few years while hearing the state song might be happening a little less frequently. Maryland judges will receive their first pay raise since 2015 this July, as both the state Senate and House of Delegates joined in passing a resolution calling for a $5,000 annual boost for ...

