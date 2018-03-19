Quantcast

Brothers Services Co. to add Annapolis Towne Centre showroom

By: Daily Record Staff March 19, 2018

Mid-Atlantic regional developer Greenberg Gibbons announced Monday Brothers Services Company will open its third showroom, a 4,969 square-foot space at Annapolis Towne Centre this spring. Brothers Services Company provides exterior remodeling services including roofing, siding, doors, windows and gutters. It also offers interior remodeling services including kitchens, bathrooms, additions, and basement finishing. The Maryland contractor has been  ...

