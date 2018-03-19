[Back to Influential Marylanders Winners]

Clay Stamp

Executive Director

Maryland’s Opioid Operational Command Center



Clay Stamp considers his life’s work to be saving lives. He started as a paramedic in Ocean City and later became the vacation destination’s first head of emergency management serving for nearly 30 years. In 2015, Gov. Larry Hogan appointed him to be executive director of the Maryland Emergency Management Agency, a position in which he oversaw much of the state response to that year’s Baltimore riots.

In early 2017, Hogan tapped Stamp to become the state’s Opioid Operational Command Center executive director charged with leading the efforts to address the increasing number of overdose deaths.

“I’ve been involved in a lot of different emergencies and coordinating emergencies, but there has been no greater crisis that I see facing our nation as this crisis right now,” he says.

Stamp has taken a balanced approach toward combating the opioid crisis, including stemming the tide from drug trafficking, holding physicians accountable for writing prescriptions properly, reinstituting strong prevention curriculum in schools and making sure resources and services are available for those who are seeking help to battle their addiction.

“It is critically important that we have that balanced approach,” he says. “It is a holistic approach and we won’t be successful unless we attack all areas … We have to be resolute and persevere and if we are — we will get ahead of this eventually.”

Stamp also is a FEMA reservist on the federal agency’s hurricane liaison team.

