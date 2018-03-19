[Back to Influential Marylanders Winners]

Devin Allen

Photographer



They say that photographers need to be in the right place at the right time to capture a moment, but Devin Allen has been studying Baltimore for years.

Growing up, he lived just a few miles from where Freddie Gray was arrested by police and suffered a fatal spinal injury. Allen first began taking photos in 2013 with a desire to become a professional photographer. In the years that followed, he mainly focused on model shoots and street photography.

When people began gathering after Gray’s funeral, Allen grabbed his camera to shoot the protests, which later turned into a violent uprising. The images he captured went viral and were chosen for the cover of a May 2015 Time magazine — only the third amateur photographer ever to be featured in such a fashion in the publication’s history.

Last year, the self-taught photographer published “A Beautiful Ghetto,” showcasing 100 black-and-white photos of Baltimore. Some are from the unrest while others feature ordinary life in the city, such as a resident getting her hair braided, a child playing on a swing and a building with plywood over its windows.

His work has been shown at the Reginal F. Lewis Museum.

Allen in 2017 also was named as one of two inaugural recipients of the Gordon Parks Foundation fellowship, which honors artists who are working for social change. With the project “Through Their Eyes,” he aims to equip children in areas where school arts funding has been cut with cameras and lessons so they may express themselves creatively.

[Back to Influential Marylanders Winners]