Lee Whittham | VPC

By: Daily Record Staff March 19, 2018

Lee Whittham has joined Baltimore based production and multimedia firm VPC Inc. as technical systems engineer. Whittham brings knowledge of audio engineering and recording as well as a seasoned background in software tools relevant to video production and will focus on VPC's live event production.  

