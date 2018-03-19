Quantcast

UMD School of Dentistry uses tech company to fight Md. opioid crisis

By: Daily Record Staff March 19, 2018

The University of Maryland School of Dentistry has joined with DrFirst, a provider of e-prescribing and medication management systems, to fight Maryland’s growing opioid crisis. The school adopted DrFirst's mobility suite, including iPrescribeSM and Backline, to supply tools and education for future oral health practitioners and help UMD alumni gain access to more accurate patient medication history and opioid prescribing ...

