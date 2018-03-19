[Back to Influential Marylanders Winners]

Yumi Hogan

First Lady of Maryland



Around the age of 6, Yumi Hogan recalls, a teacher told her she was great at art. “That moment,” she says, “I’ll never forget.” It was one of the moments that blossomed into a lifelong love of art.

Inspired by the contrasts of the natural world, including the perfect and the flawed, the simple and the complex, the tranquil and hostile, Hogan became an accomplished artist, her work featured in solo and group exhibitions at regional shows and museums. Her pieces are created using traditional Hanji paper with Sumi ink and mixed media.

Understanding the importance of the craft, Hogan has made arts education a priority during her time as First Lady. Since 2015, she has served as honorary chair of the Council for the Arts and Culture at the University of Maryland, Baltimore. She also works as an adjunct professor at the Maryland Institute College of Art.

In 2015, she became an advocate for cancer patients and their families after her husband, Gov. Larry Hogan, was diagnosed with Stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Born in South Korea as the youngest of eight children, Hogan grew up on a chicken farm in the countryside. Immigrating to the United States when she was in her 20s, she later came to Maryland so her three daughters could benefit from the schools.

“I am really constantly amazed and every morning I am very thankful to find myself in this position,” she said. “As First Lady, I am very honored and grateful to serve all Marylanders. “

