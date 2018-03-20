Quantcast

Beatty Development, HABC plan $800M public housing redevelopment

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer March 20, 2018

The Housing Authority of Baltimore City and builders, including Beatty Development, are in the preliminary stages of planning a $800 million redevelopment of 244 acres of land in east Baltimore. According to HABC, the project would overhaul the Perkins Homes and the vacant Somerset Homes site. The developer for the project is PSO Housing Co. LLC, ...

