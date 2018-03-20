Quantcast

CASI Pharmaceuticals executes $50M private placement

By: Daily Record Staff March 20, 2018

Rockville-based biopharmaceutical company CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. finished a $50 million private placement Tuesday, entering into definitive securities purchase agreements pursuant to which the company will issue 15,432,091 shares of its common stock with accompanying warrants to purchase 6,172,832 shares of its common stock. The purchase price for each share of common stock and warrant will be $3.24 and the ...

