Celeste Amato

President

Association of Baltimore Area Grantmakers



As president of the Association of Baltimore Area Grantmakers, Celeste Amato’s mission is to make giving a core part of Maryland’s culture. ABAG serves as a network for corporations, foundations, nonprofits and organizations and their philanthropic efforts.

Since its founding in 1983, ABAG is dedicated to educating its members to promote and facilitate effective grant making.

“Our mission is to increase the impact of philanthropic giving across Maryland communities through effective grant making practice and partnerships,” Amato says. “We work with a broad network of policymakers, nonprofits, businesses and community leaders tackling some of our state’s most pressing issues including education reform, healthcare and environmental protection. We champion a civic culture of giving and collaboration as a critical element in building and sustaining stronger communities.”

Amato joined ABAG after 18 years in public service where she served as the public spokesperson and manager of communications for the City of Baltimore’s Department of Public Works. Amato also served as the director of the Initiative for a Cleaner Greener Baltimore and implemented a public outreach program to make Baltimore a cleaner city. Her strategic efforts and leadership successfully raised private funds and in-kind services totaling $1.9 million and the Cleaner Greener campaign achieved a 72 percent brand recognition rate.

In addition to her role with ABAG, Amato is an active volunteer and has served on the board of directors for Cleaner Greener Baltimore, Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore, Baltimore International College and others.

