Cindy Ariosa

Senior Vice President & Regional Manager

Long & Foster Real Estate



Cindy Ariosa extends her company’s reach across the state, overseeing more than 40 Long & Foster offices in the Baltimore, western Maryland and Eastern Shore region.

Long & Foster, the No. 1 privately owned residential real estate company in the country, added the Eastern Shore to Ariosa’s already sweeping purview in 2016. She was named in 2015 and again in 2018 to the Swanepoel Power 200, a ranking of the most powerful and influential real estate professionals.

Ariosa’s specialties are substantial: business development, coaching, technology, company growth and retention. She also supports branch management, more than 3,000 sales associates, and $5 billion in annual sales.

She began her real estate career in 1988 with longtime Baltimore real estate institution Grempler Realty and steadily climbed its ranks. She became a branch manager for Coldwell Banker Grempler Realty in 1993 and became its regional vice president six years later — a year before Long & Foster bought the company.

Ariosa, who received her bachelor’s degree in political science from Towson University in 1983, has received many honors over her career, including being named Realtor of the Year in 2004.

Ariosa has served on the board of directors for the Greater Baltimore Association of Realtors and represents Long & Foster on the National Association of Realtors board of directors. She is the past chairman of the board of directors for MRIS, the largest multiple listing service in the country.

