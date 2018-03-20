Quantcast

FEATURED MOVER | Dedren Bailey, Live Casino & Hotel

By: Daily Record Staff March 20, 2018

Dedren Bailey has been named vice president of marketing with Live Casino & Hotel. Bailey, a 15-year veteran of the hospitality and gaming industries, will increase player development, maximize the casino's profitability and elevate brand awareness throughout the region. He will oversee all aspects of marketing and sponsorships, including advertising, entertainment, loyalty programs, bus marketing, special events ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo