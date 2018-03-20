[Back to Influential Marylanders Winners]

Franklyn Baker

CEO & President

United Way of Central Maryland



When Franklyn Baker was tapped to lead the United Way of Central Maryland in 2016, he had big plans for the human services delivery nonprofit. Under his leadership, the nonprofit’s met its new strategic goals, including the expansion of programs, the celebration of the 10th anniversary of the 2-1-1 Maryland United Way Helpline, and the launch of a pilot early warning and response education program for struggling students.

But he says his ultimate objective for the nonprofit is to spur change in the Baltimore and central Maryland community – by empowering families, fostering partnerships with organizations that have the same goals, and inspiring collaboration amongst the community.

Baker is no stranger to leading multimillion-dollar nonprofits. Prior to joining the United Way, he worked as principal deputy and chief operating officer for Greenpeace USA – a $45 million nonprofit with more than 600 employees. He also served as the chief operating officer and chief of staff and external affairs officer with Volunteers of America Chesapeake.

“I am focused on leveraging key relationships, best practices, relevant data and trends along with the expertise of multiple stakeholders to bolster community impact in central Maryland. This is my constant aim – how can we work together to fight for the education, financial stability and health of every person in every community,” Baker says.

He earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration from Howard University and a master’s degree in nonprofit administration from the Mendoza College of Business at the University of Notre Dame.

