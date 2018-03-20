[Back to Influential Marylanders Winners]

Howard S. Brown

Chairman

David S. Brown Enterprises, Ltd.



Howard S. Brown has led his family’s real estate business to rank as one of the top three real estate development firms in the Mid-Atlantic region.

Stevenson University’s Howard S. Brown School of Business and Leadership was named after the Baltimore builder and is housed in a 60,000 square-foot, state-of-the-art building that houses the departments of accounting, business administration and information technology.

Howard Brown started working for the family business as a teenager, running construction crews on local projects for his father, David S. Brown. He officially joined the company after graduating from the University of Maryland, the website states.

Brown, as the Owings Mills. Md., company’s visionary and leader, has steered the business that employs about 150 people to develop “signature real estate projects that address the specific needs of various audiences and end-users, consistently raises the bar and stands the test of time,” according to the company website.

David S. Brown Enterprises, which is a full-service real estate development company, specializes in apartment communities, commercial office buildings, retail shopping centers and mixed-use communities.

The company is developing Metro Centre at Owings Mills, a mixed-use, transit-oriented development that will support more than 1.2 million square feet of commercial office space. “I think that the connection to the Metro, or any form of public transportation, is really where the future (of housing) is going to be,” he says.

Brown is a behind-the-scenes contributor to numerous organizations, not-for-profit associations, hospitals, educational institutions and religious groups.

