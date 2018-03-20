Quantcast

Leadership Maryland Announces 2018 officers and directors

By: Daily Record Staff March 20, 2018

Leadership Maryland, the professional development program dedicated to building a better Maryland by harnessing the strength of its local business and community leaders, announces the election of its officers and board of directors for the coming year. Dr. Memo F. Diriker, director of BEACON at Salisbury University, is the newly elected chairman of the board; Jeanne ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo