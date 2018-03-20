Quantcast

Maryland Senate backs funds for Pride of Baltimore II

By: Associated Press March 20, 2018

The Maryland Senate has voted to dedicate $500,000 a year to the operations for a replica version of a 19th century Baltimore clipper that has sailed the world to promote the city.

