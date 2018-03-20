Quantcast

Penn-Mar Human Services sets fundraising record at 26th annual gala

By: Daily Record Staff March 20, 2018

A crowd of 600 friends and supporters of Penn-Mar Human Services gathered for the nonprofit’s 26th annual Penn-Mar Black Tie Gala March 3 at the Delta Hotels by Marriott in Hunt Valley, raising a record of more than $700,000 in kicking off National Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month. The organization presented its 2018 Distinguished Humanitarian Award to patrons Ann and Michael Hankin of Butler. For more than ...

