Scott Dorsey

Chairman & CEO

Merritt Properties, LLC



Scott Dorsey has guided his company to lay claim to the largest privately held real estate portfolio in Maryland, one it is poised to expand by 30 percent.

Merritt Properties, which owns and manages nearly 16 million square feet of space, received $400 million in new capital in January to expand its real estate portfolio from the same New York investment fund that partnered with Dorsey when he took the reins of the company from his uncle in 1997.

Dorsey, who worked his way through nearly every job in his family’s Baltimore-based commercial real estate company before taking over as its leader, guides the company’s day-to-day operations and strategic planning. He also serves as the company’s interface with various groups, including government and financial institutions.

He won the 2014 NAIOP Maryland Lifetime Achievement award from the trade association for real estate development companies and associated firms.

“I always kept in mind Leroy Merritt’s philosophy regarding the critical importance of forming strong relationships with vendors, tenants and people we interact with on a day-to-day basis,” Dorsey said in acknowledging the award.

Merritt last year observed its 50th anniversary, which it celebrated by rebranding its three core companies.

Dorsey has served as chairman of the board for the Maryland Economic Development Corporation and Maryland Business for Responsive Government, and he sits on the board and executive committee for the Economic Alliance of Greater Baltimore and the Young Life-Urban Baltimore Board of Directors, among others.

