Shawn Kros

CEO

The Arc Northern Chesapeake Region



Collaboration, teamwork and transparency are what Shawn Kros, CEO of The Arc Northern Chesapeake Region, says makes the organization successful. After being tapped as CEO in 2010 amid a financial crisis, Kros successfully turned the agency around, ensuring it could continue to serve the community.

Kros and her staff of over 300 at The Arc provide supported living arrangements in the community for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Kros was instrumental in developing best practices in housing and accessible home designs, which resulted in the creation of a roommate model to improve the pairing of compatible people.

Kros knows the organization inside and out having worked her way up the ladder, first starting as director of family services, to director of human resources, then executive director and, ultimately, CEO.

The agency, which serves Harford and Cecil counties, celebrated its 65th anniversary this year. Through her leadership, Kros aims to redefine what it means to live with disabilities. She hopes that society eliminates the “disabilities” label altogether.

“The hard work of team members is the reason The Arc Northern Chesapeake Region has been so successful in positively impacting the lives of individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Harford and Cecil County, Maryland,” says Kros. “It is the day-to-day effort and support that helps influence individuals we support, employers, volunteers and fellow community members to see that everyone, with or without disability, has the chance at an independent, meaningful life.”

