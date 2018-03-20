[Back to Influential Marylanders Winners]

Stephen Budorick

President & CEO

Corporate Office Properties Trust



Stephen Budorick leads one of the metropolitan area’s most dominant landlords of government space.

Budorick, who has been a Maryland resident since 2011, says, “I take tremendous pride in the value proposition we provide to thousands of Maryland workers, many of whom are U.S. government employees or contractors supporting government work. We provide efficient, creative, and oftentimes secure work environments, coupled with a level of customer service that exceeds tenants’ expectations.”

The 35-year veteran of the commercial real estate and asset management industry has served as president and CEO at Corporate Office Properties Trust, an office REIT with headquarters in Columbia, since May 2016.

Budorick oversees all its operations, including its property and asset management, leasing and government services.

He was chief operating officer of the company for nearly five years before being named president and CEO. He spent five years as executive vice president at Callahan Capital Partners, LLC, prior to joining the company.

COPT, which employs nearly 400 people, claims nearly 90 percent of its properties as Department of Defense-related information technology locations. Nearly 60 percent of its operational square feet are in Maryland buildings, Budorick says.

The company has received multiple recognitions as a top workplace, as environmentally conscientious and for supporting the arts.

Budorick serves on the Nareit Advisory Board of Governors and The Greater Baltimore Committee. He earned a bachelor’s in industrial engineering from the University of Illinois and an MBA in finance from the University of Chicago.

