Quantcast

On the Record

The Daily Record's law news blog

A summons for 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer March 20, 2018

President Donald Trump speaks during a cabinet meeting at the White House, Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Donald Trump speaks during a cabinet meeting at the White House in December. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Whoever drafted this summons did not have to look up the address.

Arriving soon at the White House will be a summons notifying President Donald Trump that he is being sued as private citizen Trump under the U.S. Constitution’s Emoluments Clause.

Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh and Karl A. Racine, his Washington, D.C., counterpart have already sued Trump in his official capacity alleging he has unconstitutionally profited from his domestic and foreign real-estate holdings.

Senior U.S. District Judge Peter J. Messitte is weighing the Justice Department’s motion to dismiss that case, even as he essentially invited Frosh and Racine to amend their lawsuit to name Trump as a defendant in his individual capacity.

Frosh and Racine have taken Messitte up on his invitation, and the summons followed in due course.

 

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo