A summons for 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.

Whoever drafted this summons did not have to look up the address.

Arriving soon at the White House will be a summons notifying President Donald Trump that he is being sued as private citizen Trump under the U.S. Constitution’s Emoluments Clause.

Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh and Karl A. Racine, his Washington, D.C., counterpart have already sued Trump in his official capacity alleging he has unconstitutionally profited from his domestic and foreign real-estate holdings.

Senior U.S. District Judge Peter J. Messitte is weighing the Justice Department’s motion to dismiss that case, even as he essentially invited Frosh and Racine to amend their lawsuit to name Trump as a defendant in his individual capacity.

Frosh and Racine have taken Messitte up on his invitation, and the summons followed in due course.