Supreme Court questions Calif. law regarding anti-abortion centers

By: The Washington Post News Service & Syndicate Robert Barnes March 20, 2018

Conservative justices on the Supreme Court indicated Tuesday that requiring anti-abortion pregnancy centers in California to notify women that the state provides free or low-cost health care, contraception services and abortion could violate free speech rights.

