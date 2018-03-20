Quantcast

Judge rules Vignarajah established Baltimore residency, can run for state’s attorney

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer March 20, 2018

Thiru Vignarajah, a candidate for Baltimore City State's Attorney, is a resident of the city for the purposes of the upcoming election, a judge ruled Tuesday.

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo