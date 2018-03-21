Amanda Tinkler | UM SJMC Foundation

Quantcast

By: Daily Record Staff March 21, 2018

Amanda Tinkler has been named executive director of the University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center Foundation Since 2011, Tinkler has been instrumental at UM SJMC in supporting major hospital initiatives with philanthropic funding for various projects including renovations of operating rooms hospital wings and the Perinatal Center; the nursery, medical library and infusion center; nursing ...

