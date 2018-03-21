Quantcast

Danny Foit | St. John Properties

By: Daily Record Staff March 21, 2018

Danny Foit has been named leasing representative for the Virginia and central Maryland region with real estate development and management company St. John Properties Inc. Foit brings more than five years of experience in the commercial real estate industry to the organization. He will seek out prospective clients for the company’s portfolio of commercial real estate ...

