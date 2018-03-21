Quantcast

NADINE MARIE WILSON v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff March 21, 2018

Criminal law -- Sufficiency of the evidence -- assault and malicious destruction of property On August 8, 2007, appellant, Nadine Marie Wilson, was convicted by a jury sitting in Talbot County of first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault, and malicious destruction of property. The court sentenced her to a total of fifteen years of incarceration, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo