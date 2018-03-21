Quantcast

Md. opioid plaintiffs seek remand of cases to local circuit courts

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer March 21, 2018

Maryland jurisdictions suing opioid manufacturers in state court are fighting to stay there as defendants file motions to remove to federal court, where cases are being consolidated in multi-district litigation in Ohio. A handful of Maryland counties have sued the manufacturers and distributors of drugs such as OxyContin, alleging they misrepresented the risk of addiction and ...

