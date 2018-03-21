Quantcast

Eye on Annapolis

The Daily Record's Maryland state government blog

‘Pre-pubescent cat slaps’

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter March 21, 2018

"The Annapolis bosses tried to take (Comptroller Peter Franchot) out in the Democratic primary and couldn't get the job done. So these pre-pubescent cat slaps are all they have left." Len Foxwell, chief of staff to Franchot, responding to an amended House bill that eliminates the role of the Board of Public Works in school ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo