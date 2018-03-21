Quantcast

Senate, House pass bills requiring prison pregnancy policies

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer March 21, 2018

Legislation to require state and local prisons to have written policies regarding pregnant inmates' medical care has passed the Senate and House of Delegates and appears headed to Gov. Larry Hogan’s desk pending additional, procedural votes.

