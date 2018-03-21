Quantcast

Proposed Md. school construction changes would curb BPW

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter March 21, 2018

ANNAPOLIS — Sweeping changes to how state school construction funding is approved would take power and the bully pulpit away from the governor and comptroller under a bill being considered in the House of Delegates. Changes to a bill meant to streamline and modernize a sometimes labyrinthine process by which the state Interagency Committee approves and funds hundreds ...

