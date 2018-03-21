Quantcast

STEPHEN H. ROGERS, et al. v. SUPERVISOR OF ASSESSMENTS OF ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY

By: Daily Record Staff March 21, 2018

Tax law -- Property Tax Assessment -- Timeliness of appeal Stephen F. Rogers and Jennifer Rogers, appellants, own seven residential properties in Maryland. On December 23, 2015, the Property Tax Assessment Appeals Board for Anne Arundel County (PTAAB), issued orders affirming the real property tax assessments of five of those properties and reducing the real property ...

