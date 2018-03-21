Quantcast

Supreme Court limits reach of tax crime law

By: Associated Press Jessica Gresko March 21, 2018

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court ruled Wednesday to make it harder for the federal government to use a section of tax law to convict someone of obstruction. The government had interpreted a section of the tax code to give it a broad ability to charge someone with obstructing or impeding the work of the Internal Revenue ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo