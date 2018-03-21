Quantcast

TEDCO money helps Md. startups finish fundraising rounds

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Reporter March 21, 2018

The Maryland Technology Development Corporation’s (TEDCO) Seed Fund invested $1.2 million in five state startups’ funding rounds, the fund announced Tuesday. The companies cover fields ranging from biotechnology to health information technology to artificial intelligence. “These startups exemplify Maryland’s thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem,” George Davis, CEO of TEDCO, said in a statement. “We are proud and excited to ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo