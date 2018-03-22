Alejandro M. Jerez | Heritage Financial Consultants

Quantcast

By: Daily Record Staff March 22, 2018

Heritage Financial Consultants, a Hunt Valley-based wealth management firm, has hired Alejandro M. Jerez to lead the firm’s expansion efforts in Miami. Jerez specializes in financial planning for business owners and individuals with regards to retirement, investments, legacy planning, charitable giving and insurance. He earned his Bachelor of Science in Economics from the Wharton School of ...

