Frosh will argue for Bladensburg Cross, pending appeal

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer March 22, 2018

If the case gets appealed to the Supreme Court as expected, Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh will urge the justices to affirm the constitutionality of a 40-foot-tall cross erected as a war memorial on state-owned land in Bladensburg.

