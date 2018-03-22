Quantcast

Brian Coughlin | Live Casino & Hotel

By: Daily Record Staff March 22, 2018

Brian Coughlin has been named general manager of Live Casino & Hotel’s flagship hotel, set to open this spring. Coughlin will manage day-to-day hotel operations and raise brand awareness to drive traffic to the hotel, including new staff training, best-in-class guest service, compliance, financial planning and revenue management. He will elevate the Live brand through his ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo