Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation raises $4.4M during 14th annual Aspire Gala

By: Daily Record Staff March 22, 2018

The Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation raised $4.4 million at its 14th annual Aspire Gala as it honored former Baltimore Ravens great Jonathan Ogden and longtime University of Maryland head basketball coach Gary Williams. More than 800 guests attended the Feb. 23 event at the Marriott Waterfront in Baltimore, which included  numerous celebrity guests and notable figures in business, ...

