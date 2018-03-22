Catherine K. Hopkin | Yumkas Vidmar

Quantcast

Catherine K. Hopkin, a bankruptcy, debtor and creditor rights and litigation attorney, has joined Columbia and Annapolis-based Yumkas, Vidmar, Sweeney & Mulrenin LLC as a member.

