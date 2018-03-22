Dr. Verinder S. Nirankari | Katzen Eye Group

Quantcast

By: Daily Record Staff March 22, 2018

Verinder S. Nirankari, M.D. F.A.C.S. has joined Katzen Eye Group. He brings more than 38 years of experience to Katzen Eye Group and has performed thousands of surgeries. He is a board-certified Ophthalmologist, Fellow of the American Academy of Ophthalmology and Diplomat of the American Board of Ophthalmology. Nirankari specializes in cornea-external diseases and complicated anterior segment ...

