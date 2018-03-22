Quantcast

Hospitals face rising drug costs, too

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Writer March 22, 2018

Costs for hospitals on inpatient drug spending have increased more than 20 percent annually, forcing hospitals to find ways to contain the rising prices as they try to balance their budgets.

