Quantcast

Police: 160 mph driver said he was just trying to get to Maryland

By: Associated Press March 22, 2018

A Wisconsin man faces a reckless driving charge for allegedly driving in excess of 160 mph on the Indiana Toll Road.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo