Outpatient rehab centers increasingly popular in Md.

By: Special to The Daily Record Stephen Berberich March 22, 2018

Hospital-owned outpatient rehabilitation clinics are proliferating across Maryland, their growth buoyed by lower costs and by patients’ broader insurance coverage, experts say. Also driving growth of the rehab health sector are more patients with health insurance because of laws such as the 2014 Affordable Care Act, more schooling and training of rehabilitation specialists, and more convenience ...

